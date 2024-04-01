The Hamas terrorist organization on Sunday accused rivals with the Palestinian Authority of sending security officers into northern Gaza under cover of securing aid trucks, Reuters reported.

A Palestinian Authority official denied the Hamas accusations.

A senior Hamas interior ministry official told the group’s Al-Aqsa TV that the force’s mission was supervised by Majed Faraj, the Palestinian Authority’s chief of intelligence.

It said six members of the force, who escorted aid trucks coming through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, were arrested and police forces were in pursuit to round up all other members.

“The suspicious security force that entered yesterday with Egyptian Crescent trucks coordinated its operations entirely with the (Israeli) occupation forces,” the Hamas official claimed.

A PA official in Ramallah said in response, according to Reuters, “The statement by the so-called Hamas interior ministry over the aid entry into Gaza Strip is incorrect.”

The official, referring to the Israel-Hamas conflict, said the authority wasn’t interested in an exchange of media comments that would divert attention from “the suffering of our people in Gaza Strip, and the killing, starvation, and displacement they are living through.”

The statement posted by Hamas’ Al-Aqsa TV on its Telegram accounts said police officers and fighters of militant factions were instructed to treat any forces that entered Gaza without coordination with them as an “occupation force.”

Hamas and Fatah, which is the faction of PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, have been at odds since 2007, when Hamas violently took control of Gaza in a bloody coup.

A unity government between Hamas and Fatah collapsed in 2015 when PA chairman Abbas decided to dissolve it amid a deepening rift between the sides.

Hamas and Fatah signed a reconciliation agreement in October of 2017, as part of which Hamas was to transfer power in Gaza by December 1 of that year.

That deadline was initially put back by 10 days and later reportedly hit “obstacles”. It has never been implemented.

Fatah recently accused Hamas of bringing about a “catastrophe” in Gaza.