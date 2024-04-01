The US Army on Sunday destroyed two unmanned aerial systems in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.

“One was engaged over the Red Sea and the other was engaged on the ground prepared to launch,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement.

“It was determined these unmanned aerial systems presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region,” the statement added.

“These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels,” it concluded.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have upped their attacks on vessels in the Red Sea since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza as a show of support for Palestinian Arabs.

In the wake of the uptick in Houthi attacks, the US formed a coalition, made up of more than 20 countries, aimed at safeguarding commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by the Houthis.

In mid-January, with support from other countries, the US and Britain targeted just under 30 Houthi locations with 150 different weapons. The two countries have continued to strike Houthi targets since.

The Houthis have been unfazed by the strikes, saying that the campaign against the "Zionist enemy" will continue and that the attacks against the American and British ships will not stop.