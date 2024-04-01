Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday held a situational assessment at the headquarters of the IDF’s 98th Paratroopers Division, and received an overview from the division commander, Lt. Col. Dan Goldfuss, on the operational efforts and the extensive information gathered in the field and from the terrorists caught by the forces.

Later, Gallant spoke with a team of men and women fighters from Unit 5353, the "Sky Rider", and expressed to them his appreciation for their precise action helping the maneuvering forces.

"I visited the headquarters of the 98th Division this morning, I met the soldiers and commanders, I talked with the soldiers in the ‘Sky Rider’ unit who bring very accurate intelligence to the troops," Gallant said after the visit.

He added, "In the last week or two, hundreds of terrorists have been captured and what they say about what happened to them tells the whole story. They say that Hamas is collapsing from within, the prices they are paying are very heavy, the terrorists themselves testify that they can no longer bear this burden."

"These actions also led to the fact that we are continuing to eliminate everyone who was involved in the events of October 7 - the juniors, the seniors and the very seniors who were inside the area or who gave orders. We will continue this action until we reach the full results on all the terrorists all over the Gaza Strip. Recently, we have also seen progress, both in terrorists in the field and in more senior commanders, even very senior ones," the Minister of Defense said.