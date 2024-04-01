Sirens were sounded overnight Sunday, at around 1:30 a.m., in Eliat and the area, due to a suspected infiltration of a hostile aircraft.

Local residents reported hearing explosions.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “Following the sirens which sounded in the city of Eilat and the area of Hevel Eilot regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, IDF soldiers identified a suspicious aerial target that crossed from the east toward Israeli territory.”

The statement added that the target fell in the area of the Gulf of Eilat. No injuries were reported but light damage caused to a building.

The Shiite militias in Iraq claimed responsibility for the launch.

About ten days ago, the air defense fighters successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that was suspected to have made its way to Israeli territory from the Red Sea region.

The target did not cross into Israeli territory and the incident concluded.

A few days earlier, a cruise missile launched from Yemen exploded near Eilat. The target was monitored by IAF troops throughout the incident. No injuries were reported and no damage was caused.

The IDF is investigating why the missile was not intercepted.