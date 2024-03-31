Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday held a press conference and stated that in contrast to claims, he is working around the clock to bring back the hostages from Hamas captivity.

"The distress and pain of the hostages' families cut through my heart, their loved ones are our loved ones. Amit Soussana gave a shocking testimony that boils the blood. I am working around the clock to bring the release of the hostages. Whoever says I'm not doing all I can is mistaken and misleading," Netanyahu stated."

He added that "Hamas is hardening its stance in the negotiations. It demands that we abolish the humanitarian corridor and allow Hamas terrorists back into northern Gaza."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the operational plans in Rafah have been approved. "We approved the IDF's operational plans for Rafah. The IDF is preparing to evacuate the civilian population and to supply humanitarian aid. We will go into Rafah and eliminate the Hamas brigades there. There is no victory without going into Rafah and without eliminating the Hamas brigades."

Regarding the possibility of holding elections early, he said that "the calls for elections now, in the middle of a war and a moment before victory, will shut the State of Israel down at least for a half a year. I predict for even eight months. The first who will congratulate that would be Hamas, and that says everything."