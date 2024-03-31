Despite years of arguing over drafting haredim to the IDF, the argument has come to an end, with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's ruling that "With the deadline for the decision, and in the absence of an alternate normative framework, from April 1st, there will be no source of authority allowing for the continued blanket avoidance of procedures to draft yeshiva students. As the state stated in its preliminary response to the petition from February 21st, in this situation all state officials will be obliged to act on procedures to draft yeshiva students in accordance with the law.

Baharav-Miara warns against circumventing the interim injunction issued by the High Court of Justice for haredi yeshiva budgets and prohibits compensating them in any way.

In a letter he wrote to the Ministries of Defense and Education, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon clarified that "from tomorrow, the defense establishment must recruit the haredim."

"The Ministry of Education will refrain from taking any step that involves or may involve any circumvention of the interim injunction – whether by increasing the budget and the 'point value' in the support tests in question, or whether through other funding channels, or any other way," the letter reads.

Haredi MK Moshe Gafni praised soldiers and prayed they return home safely, but said: "Without Torah learners, we have no right to exist in this land. The Jewish people have no future."

On the other hand, it has been reported that 'Two granddaughters of two MKs from the party most strongly against the drafting of haredim are serving at a military base in the center of the country, where they are working on intelligence projects.'