This week, Rochel Blau, a single mother of eight, wrote an extremely vulnerable letter to the public. It all began last year when she awoke to find that her husband was gone.

“I never thought this would be my life, or that I would need to tell my story to strangers,” she writes. “But when I woke up one morning to find that my husband was never coming home, everything changed.”

“I was left alone to raise our eight beautiful children. I receive no child support and even have tremendous debts left over to pay which are not mine.

DONATE HERE TO HELP THE BLAU FAMILY

I am trying as hard as I can to give these kids a happy life, after everything they’ve been through. But I’m afraid I’m failing. Recently, our electricity was shut off because we couldn’t pay the bill. We sat in darkness and fear tore me apart: How am I going to make this work?”

No one can say Rochel isn’t trying: “I work as a cleaner, long hours. Still, it isn’t enough to raise a large family. My sweet girls were kicked out of their school because we can’t pay tuition. That is how bad it has gotten.”

Donations are being collected to get the Blau girls back into school, and to pay the bills, so the Blaus never have to sit in darkness again.

“They were already abandoned. They shouldn’t also have to go through this”

