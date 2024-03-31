תיעוד: המסלול שעבר המחבל שביצע את הפיגוע בבאר שבע דוברות המשטרה

The police published footage on Sunday of the terrorist who stabbed a soldier earlier in the day, showing the moment he left his home in Rahat until he carried out his plot in Be'er Sheva and was killed.

Security camera footage in the cities of Rahat and Be'er Sheva shows the terrorist leaving his home in Rahat, where he boarded a bus bound for Be'er Sheva, leaving his cell phone at home.

The terrorist got off the bus near the central bus station in Be'er Sheva and began walking toward the station, wandering around the area for several minutes looking for a victim.

The footage shows the terrorist standing next to the bus from which a soldier gets off and then stabbing the soldier, who together with another soldier opened fire and killed him.

Within a few minutes after the stabbing attack a large number of forces of the Southern District of the Israel Police arrived, under the command of District Commander Amir Cohen. The police forces collected findings at the scene and at the same time, received instructions from the district commander, to initiate activities in the terrorist's home in Rahat, leading to the arrest of five members of his family for questioning.