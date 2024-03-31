תיעוד - מסתערבי מג״ב עוצרים חשודים שהשליכו בקבוקי תבערה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

As part of a joint operation by the Jerusalem District police together with undercover Border Police officers in the capital on Saturday, the forces operated in the a-Tur neighborhood in East Jerusalem.

Several suspects came to the scene armed with burning Molotov cocktails and tried to throw them at some buildings there. Undercover Border Police officers who were present at the site detained two suspects while in the act.

The two suspects were arrested and taken for interrogation at the Kedem special operations headquarters of the Jerusalem District. Another suspect was detained on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails.

The three suspects (15-year-old residents of eastern Jerusalem), who were arrested by the police, were brought to court today for a hearing to extend their arrest, which was extended until April 2.