Former spokesman for the Israeli government Eylon Levy has broken his silence after being suspended from his position and has announced that he would be leaving it for good.

In a video posted to social media, the British-born former spokesman, who has become one of the leading names in Israel advocacy, announced that he would be launching a new civilian Israel advocacy initiative.

"Over the past six months since 10/7, we have seen an extraordinary collective effort across Israel and the Jewish world to fight for our future. It's been a journey that has taken us to places we never thought we'd go. Speaking up on social media, putting up hostage posters, organizing pro-Israel rallies," Levy stated at the start of the video.

"Millions of Jews around the world have proven you don't need to be a spokesperson to speak up for Israel," he added.

Regarding his new initiative, he said: "We are moving forward with our own civilian public diplomacy initiative, to keep telling Israel's story in an increasingly hostile world. Because this is a fight that we can only fight together as a people."

In a post in Hebrew, he added: "After over 400 media interviews, briefings, and press conferences as an official Israeli government spokesman since October 7th, the time has come to take an independent path in advocacy with the team that helped me since the war broke out. We do not have the privilege to abandon the battlefield."

Levy was suspended earlier in the month after his response to the words of British Foreign Secretary David Cameron provoked anger in the UK.

Cameron wrote about a week and a half ago that following his meeting with Israeli Minister Benny Gantz, "I made clear the steps Israel must take to increase aid into Gaza, and the UK's deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah. These are tough but necessary conversations."

Levy replied to Cameron and wrote: "It is factually incorrect that the flow of aid has not increased. Last week we had a record 277 trucks. Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 50% MORE food trucks entering compared with before the war. Israel’s crossings have excess capacity and if the UK wants more aid to enter Gaza, it should send it and we’ll make sure it gets in."