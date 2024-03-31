On Sunday MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) confronted left-wing activists on a tour of the Jordan Valley, who he claims were trying to harass Jewish shepherds in the area.

Succot MK said to leftist activist Hagar Gefen: "Two weeks ago your car was stolen. Now they are shooting at you. You still don't understand who is the enemy here and who is on your side?" Don’t you get it? They come here to harass the shepherds, Arabs shoot at you and rob your car, why don’t you get it?"

Succot continued: "Why are you harassing a shepherd? Have you come to help those who stole your car and shot you?"

The left-wing activists then blocked Succot's path, who clearly said: "This is a weird situation. This is how it happens; to turn one's back on a fellow Jew."

Succot then asked a resident who helped the left-wing activists when their vehicle was attacked, and the resident replied, "These are the same people who were attacked."

The left-wing activist called the police to report "violent settlers who came to harm her.” Succot MK confronted her: "This is how their false reports to the police succeed. She comes to harass the shepherds and then reports us to the police."

In the past commander of the Judea and Samaria Unit, Avishai Mu'alem shared with the sub-committee of the Foreign and Security Committee for Judea and Samaria affairs, chaired by MK Succot, that most of the complaints submitted by left-wing activists about "settler violence" were found to be false.

At the end of the argument, Succot asked the activist: "I'm asking seriously, last week your activists were shot here. The residents who live in the Jericho area came to give them first aid. Who are you coming to harass? Jewish shepherds. After they robbed you, they shot you, you are now coming to hurt those people who saved you."