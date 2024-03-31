Lod police and traffic investigation specialists from the Shfela region opened an investigation a few days ago upon receiving a report of a video in which five minors below the age of 8 were seen sitting in the trunk of a car with the door open.

The driver, a resident of the city in his thirties, who is the father and uncle of the minors, was filmed traveling on the city's streets during the Purim celebrations and endangering their lives.

Meanwhile, the officers conducted investigati ns using technological equipment and detained the suspect today (Sunday) for investigation by the traffic crime of the Shfela region.