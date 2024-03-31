Almog Boker, a reporter for Channel 13 News in the south, noted this morning (Sunday) that three attacks in the last month were carried out by members of the Palestinian security forces.

Boker referred to reports that members of the Palestinian Authority will take responsibility for the Gaza Strip.

He wrote, "Attention must be paid to this: three serious attacks in the last month were carried out by members of the Palestinian security mechanisms. Terrorists in uniform killed 3 Israelis and wounded 11".

Boker added that "An Authority that allows terror in Jenin and in Tulkarm, an Authority whose security members are part of the terror organizations that kill us, cannot be trusted with the peace of the residents of the Gaza region. We are done with the lesser evil."

Dr. Michael Ben-Ari responded to Boker, writing: "They will want to prove that they are more murderous than Hamas, because killing Jews brings honor in Islam."

Israeli security forces arrested this morning the terrorist who carried out the attack in the Jordan Valley last week and wounded three Israelis. He is an officer in one of the Palestinian security services. He surrendered himself to the IDF force operating in the village of Uja during the manhunt after him.