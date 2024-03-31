Detective Charlie Harden, head of the organized crime division at the Israel Police's investigation base Lahav 433, spoke in an interview this morning (Sunday) to 103FM about the investigations of the terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre.

"We have investigated hundreds of terrorists; they arrive all the time, to this day, in waves. Generally, everyone talks," he stated

"It is clear to me that not everyone is giving all the details, but ultimately everyone talks", Harden added.

He also said about the terrorists, "It is clear that they acted out of faith. There are also indications of the use of one drug or another."

"Perhaps they're trying to show some kind of humanity. Some cry during the investigation," he added.