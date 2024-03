The terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in the Jordan Valley last week was arrested in the village of Al-Auja.

Kan News reported that he turned himself in to the IDF force that was operating in the village of Al-Auja as part of the hunt for him.

The terrorist who carried out a shooting attack on Route 90 and wouned three Israelis was identified as Abu Rida al-Saadi, a member of the Palestinian Authority security forces.