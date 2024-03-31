On March 25th, the United States abstained from voting for a UN resolution demanding “an immediate cease-fire for the month of Ramadan respected by all parties leading to a permanent sustainable cease-fire.”

Although mentioned in the resolution was the demand for the unconditional and immediate release of all hostages, it does not make its ceasefire demand conditional on the freedom of the over 100 hostages held by Hamas.

Nowhere in the resolution is Hamas condemned for its murder, rapes and atrocities. Similar resolutions had been submitted but America vetoed them each time. What happened?

President Obama entered the scene. It has been reported that President Biden met at the White House with former President Obama on the Friday before the resolution that will go down in infamy.

President Obama convinced President Biden to do exactly what he did towards the end of his second term. Resolution 2334, which called Israel’s settlement activity a “flagrant violation” of international law, passed on December 23, 2016, when America abstained. The pro-Israel community was furious. It was clear that President Obama was trying to shove a two-state solution through the United Nations on his way out. It doomed Hilary Clinton’s bid to become President. It may well do the same to President Biden’s attempt to win a second term.

America’s abstention gave Hamas a victory for perpetrating one of the worst acts mankind has witnessed in its history. It was reported that Hamas “ welcomed the Security Council resolution. “ That should send shivers down anyone’s spine.

The fallout for President Biden for copying President Obama is just beginning to be felt. The real loser in all of this are the hostages that President Biden is so determined to help. This took away a great deal of leverage Israel had achieved by its military action. It makes going into Rafah that much more necessary than ever.

Israel is in a fight for its very existence. On top of that, Israel is waging a war against evil whose defeat will help not only Israel but the entire Western world. The United Nations has become an echo chamber for Hamas. The fact that Hamas was not condemned for its blot against humanity proves the point.

It must be remembered that President Obama gave his first major speech in Cairo, setting the stage for the so called “Arab Spring”. As a result of his speech Egypt was taken over by the Muslim Brotherhood, which is aligned with Hamas. It was only because of a miracle that Abdel Fattah el-Sisi took over Egypt - otherwise Hamas would be much more powerful than they are today. President Obama had no problem with the Muslim Brotherhood, nor did Hilary Clinton at the time.

Resolution 2334 and the UN resolution of March 25th are stains against the United States. They will never be forgotten nor should they be. The United States does better when it supports its most important and only reliable ally in the Middle East. Anytime America wavers from its commitment, it encourages not only Hamas but all of the West’s enemies. This is an unworkable and untenable approach. Hopefully, America will not repeat the mistake.