IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Friday visited ​​the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip, where IDF forces are still operating to apprehend terrorists.

The Chief of the Staff held a situational assessment with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaron Finkelman, Commanding Officer of the 162nd Division, BG Itzik Cohen, Commanding Officer of Shayetet 13, Navy Capt. A. and other commanders.

“Almost two weeks, very, very successful, and this is an operation that I tell you, to plan it during a war, to execute it during a war, to carry it out correctly during a war, is very, very complex,” said Halevi.

“The achievements are very high achievements, here is a very impressive achievement of a military tactic. There is a very, very important message here: A hospital is not a safe hiding place (for terrorists). We are doing everything to prevent harm to the patients, to the medical teams.”

“This operation does not have a single medical staff member that was harmed, there are no patients harmed and there are many, many terrorists who were eliminated, many, many terrorists who were apprehended, [it] demonstrates a very, very high level of combat,” the Chief of Staff said.

“No one can take back the large number of terrorists we apprehended, the large number of terrorists were eliminated, so many senior officials, and the collapse of their idea that they can be in a place where they say ‘here they won’t touch us.’”

Halevi also stressed, “This operation is not over. This operation achieved its goal at a very high level, and this operation will continue to be done thoroughly until we announce that we are finished.”