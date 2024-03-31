Thousands of protesters demonstrated against the government on Saturday night on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv.

Several hundred protesters disturbed the peace, lit bonfires, attempted to overturn a police vehicle, blocked roads, and clashed with the police.

A number of protesters broke through the police cordon and blocked Route 20. Police forces removed the protesters from the road with crowd control equipment and arrested those who disturbed the peace.

During the disturbances, 16 protesters were arrested for trying to block the Ayalon Highway, and nine fines totaling 1000 ₪ for blocking traffic were issued. All roads were reopened to traffic at the end of the protest.

"Israel Police views the right to protest as a cornerstone in a democratic state and allows protests as long as they are conducted within the framework of the law. The police will not permit disturbances of the peace of any kind or any behavior that may endanger the public's safety," Israel Police stated.