Kan reports that female cadets from the officers' training school have been ordered to guard the Nukhba terrorists who took part in the October 7th massacre.

The Nukhba force was considered the most elite of Hamas's troops.

According to the report, the terrorists are held in transparent cells, and the cadets watch them. It was also reported that the cadets "prefer to fight in Gaza rather than guard the terrorists."

In response, the IDF stated: "Both male and female cadets from the officers' training course participate in the combat effort also during their training. As part of this, the cadets staff security positions that are in accordance with their competence and after suitable preparation. If an exceptional incident occurs while they are on duty, the incident is dealt with harshly by the commanders of the facility. In addition to the cadets, additional forces are deployed at the facility to handle security incidents."