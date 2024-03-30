Israel Police announced Saturday evening to the Temple Mount administration that Jewish entry to the Mount will not be allowed until further notice. This is a continuation of the policy of the last two years to ban Jews from the Mount towards the end of Ramadan.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi said: "It's not just Fridays, but for all of Ramadan, there have been several attempts at attacks in various places."

"The challenge is to succeed in keeping watch this whole month, and afterwards, because it does not end with Ramadan, but we are more pressed this month. We must really be very vigilant, very meticulous, with very good security."

"We are in a multi-front war - Lebanon, Syria, Judea and Samaria, and Gaza and even more distant things," continued the Chief of Staff, "Everyone, every soldier, IDF, Border Police, we work together, has responsibility for all arenas, because every event that happens in one arena really affects and can create incidents in other areas."