Israel has agreed to release terrorists who had been released in the 2011 "Shalit deal" and rearrested following continued terror activity, in exchange for the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, Kan 11 News reported.

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge. In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.

According to three sources involved in the negotiations, the offer has been passed to Hamas, but the terror group has not yet responded. The proposal is expected to be placed on the negotiations table again after the talks renew in Cairo, Egypt, in the coming days.

At the start of the war, Oron Shaul's brother said in an interview that Israel "should not miss another opportunity to bring my brother back. My family has been abandoned."

Approximately one month ago, secret documents from the Hamas terror organization were found in Gaza and confiscated, The documents provided testimony on Hamas' systematic method of placing pressure on Israel by means of those captive and missing.

Among the documents were detailed instructions on how to apply psychological and diplomatic pressure to Israel to bring about a hostage deal which would be a victory and which would see the release of those hostages taken prior to October 7, among them Goldin and Shaul.