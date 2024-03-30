Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday published on his social network Truth Social a video in which a figure resembling the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, tied up in a truck's luggage compartment.

It is believed that the video was shot in New York.

Biden's campaign condemned the publication of the video from Trump's official account.

The Biden campaign also claimed that the video was an incitement to violence and said "his inciting publications should be taken seriously."