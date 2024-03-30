Shira Elbag, mother of hostage Liri Elbag, spoke Saturday night at a rally aimed at pressuring Israel's government to cave to Hamas' demands and agree to a hostage swap deal, no matter what the terms.

"I am Shira, Liri Elbag's mother," she began. "Already 176 days, 4224 hours I hear Liri screaming, 'Mom!!!!!! Save me!!!!' 'Mom!!! He's hurting me!!!!' 'Mom!!!!!!!!!!'"

She continued, "176 days, 4224 hours that I haven't closed an eye from the thoughts and fear of what Liri and the other hostages are going through."

"Israeli society needs a victory. Israeli society needs a victory in which our light overcomes the darkness. We need to become whole again. A person with his brother, a society of friendship. And for our people to begin this healing, we must get back those who were brutally kidnapped from us."

Elbag claimed, "The people of Israel will not forget or forgive anyone who prevents a deal that will bring them back to us. After 176 days, 4224 hours, the excuses are over. Dear citizens of Israeli, after months of you being here by our side, giving us strength, asking how you can help - the time has come to go out and fight against indifference and for life."

" I now ask you with a cry - go out with us into the streets and let us sound one united and clear voice - bring them home - now! Go out with us into the streets to bring our daughters home! Go out with us into the streets to bring our children home! Go out with us into the streets to bring the adults, the men, the fathers and the soldiers home! Go out with us into the streets to bring the murdered home! Go out with us into the streets to bring 134 hostages home. Come hear our cry - a deal now!!"