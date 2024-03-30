IDF fighter jets on Saturday struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Taybeh, Naqoura, and Hanine.

Throughout the day, a number of launches were identified toward a number of areas in northern Israel. The IDF struck the sources of the fire.

On Friday, two launches were identified from Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon toward Biranit, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Within a number of minutes, an IAF aircraft struck the launcher that fired toward northern Israel. Furthermore, IDF fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah military compound adjacent to the launcher that was struck.

Later on Friday, IDF fighter jets struck a military compound in which a terrorist was identified in the area of Meiss El Jabal.