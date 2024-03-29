IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Two launches were identified on Friday from Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon toward Biranit, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Within a number of minutes, an IAF aircraft struck the launcher that fired toward northern Israel. Furthermore, IDF fighter jets also struck a Hezbollah military compound adjacent to the launcher that was struck.

Later on Friday, IDF fighter jets struck a military compound in which a terrorist was identified in the area of Meiss El Jabal.

In addition, throughout the day, IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terror targets in the area of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, including military compounds and terrorist infrastructure.

Overnight, the IDF struck a Hezbollah launch post in the area of Yaroun.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)