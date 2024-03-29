Sergeant major Alon Kudriashov, 21, from Modiin, was killed in action in southern Gaza today. He served in the Egoz special forces unit.

Six other soldiers from his unit were seriously wounded in the same engagement.

Ten more soldiers from other units were wounded to varying degrees.

Hamas has since distributed a video claiming to be from the attack, showing an antitank missile striking the building in which the IDF forces were stationed.

Alon is the 254th soldier to fall since the beginning of the ground offensive into Gaza.