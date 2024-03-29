Since the early morning, thousands of officers from the Jerusalem District Police and Border Police, commanded by Jerusalem District Commander Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman have spread out across Jerusalem and surrounding areas.

Tens of thousands of worshipers attended the noontime prayer on the Temple Mount on the third Friday of Ramadan without incident.

Earlier in the day, in the early morning, following the Fajar (dawn) prayers, which were attended by thousands, some of the worshipers chanted inciting and pro-terror chants for several minutes. In light of this, the police opened an investigation, and the district commander instructed them to locate, identify, and arrest the leaders and those who committed the incitement using all available means, to bring them to justice. The investigation is being handled by the Jerusalem District's Central Unit.

During the day, police and Border Police officers arrested 11 suspects in the Old City: Six Palestinian Arabs who were in the city without a permit, one suspect for incitement, a suspect who was caught attempting to enter the Temple Mount with a Hamas headband, two suspects who violated a restraining order from the area, and a suspect for disturbing the peace. All suspects were taken for questioning at the David Precinct.

During the morning, officers of the Jerusalem District Police in the Old City secured a Christian procession marking Good Friday. At the same time, regular prayers were held without incident at all holy sites in the city.

Earlier in the day, a special situation assessment was held at the police position at the Western Wall, led by Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai and Jerusalem District Commander Deputy Commissioner Doron Turgeman, together with the Deputy Commissioner of the Police, Commander of the Border Police, Police and IDF officers, and representatives of other security bodies.

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל

credit: משטרת ישראל