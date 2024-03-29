The Commander of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, met with the incoming and outgoing heads of the local authorities in northern Israel today (Friday). A discussion was held with the heads of the local authorities, during which the main points of the intelligence and operational situation assessment, the Northern Command's activities during the war, and the processes of accelerating readiness for the continuation of operations in the northern arena were presented.

MG Gordin thanked the outgoing heads of the local authorities for their cooperation over the years, especially during the war, and stressed to the incoming and continuing officials that these meetings are an integral part of managing operations, and that the connection between the IDF and the local leadership–and through them to the residents of the north–is of great importance for the Northern Command's operational activities.

Commander of the Northern Command, MG Ori Gordin, stated:

"The local leadership has tremendous importance in cooperation with the IDF, with us. I want to say to you - we are determined to create a better, safer, and more peaceful situation here in the north. Regarding our offensive operations, there's no need to elaborate, they are well heard and believe me, they are also well seen in the skies of Lebanon, both near and far. We continue to strike against Hezbollah, determined to push it back and destroy its infrastructure. But that's not all, this week we advanced another step on the readiness ladder, with troop drills, learning from the fighting in the south, and many more elements that will make us more prepared for the day of command. I see you as full partners, shoulder to shoulder with us in managing the conflict."