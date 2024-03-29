The United States government has signaled to Israel that it understands its demand to remain in the humanitarian corridor which divides between the northern and southern Gaza Strip in the event of a hostage deal as well as the demand to only allow Gazans to return to the north gradually, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Friday.

In the meantime, Hamas is demanding that the passage of Gazans from south to north not be limited at all and that Israel withdraw completely from the humanitarian corridor.

According to a source privy to the details, the American's message shows that even if CIA Director Bill Burns presents a new deal, as far as those two issues are concerned, it would not differ much from the one the Israelis drafted.

Hamas on its part is not showing willingness to budge from its high demands. Earlier this week, Khaled Mashal, the leader of Hamas abroad, said the organization "will only release prisoners (hostages) when we achieve our goals and we aggressively lead the negotiation process in a proper diplomatic maneuver."