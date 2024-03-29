Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has now succeeded twice in his struggle against the United States.

Earlier today, as a result of Smotrich's threat, the USA unfroze the bank accounts of the Israelis on which sanctions were imposed.

Previously, Smotrich rejected an American demand to transfer frozen funds to the Palestinian Authority.

According to Besheva journalist Assaf Mishnayot, the repeated success shows a significant shift in the balance of economic power between Israel and the United States.