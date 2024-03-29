Two granddaughters of two members of the Knesset from the United Torah Judaism party are serving in the IDF.

According to Israel Hayom, they serve while not in uniform, live in mobile homes, work in separate buildings, eat specially supervised kosher food, and work on intelligence projects in a recognized military base in the center of the country.

The report claims that the women in question are mothers to several children and from deeply haredi communities.

Those who pioneered the project made one of the conditions that the husbands of the women in service be yeshiva students. Their husbands reportedly attended the ceremony for their wives finishing training on a fixed base while in haredi garb.