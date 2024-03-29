פעילות צה"ל ביהודה ושומרון דובר צה"ל

As part of a joint operation by the IDF and Shin Bet last night in Shechem (Nablus), two wanted men suspected of carrying out a shooting attack on a military post were arrested several hours after the attack.

During the arrest, the weapon that was allegedly used by them to carry out the attack was seized. The suspects were transferred for further investigation by the Shin Bet, there were no casualties to the security forces in the incident.

During another operation in Nur Shams in the Menasha Brigade, the IDF and Border Police, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, arrested Omar Abu Halal, identified as an Islamic Jihad terrorist, who is suspected of being involved in shooting attacks and preparing explosives as part of a military infrastructure that promotes attacks on Israeli soldiers and civilians. Abu Halal was transferred to the Shin Bet for interrogation.

In an operation in Madama, security forces found weapons, incendiary materials, and military equipment.

Two suspects were arrested in Hebron and one suspect was arrested in Kafr Laqif.

So far, since the beginning of the war, approximately 3,600 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the Judea and Samaria Division and the Jordan Valley Division, approximately 1,600 of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.