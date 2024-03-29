A vehicle was attacked this morning (Friday) by an unmanned aerial vehicle in the town of Bazourieh in the Tyre district in southern Lebanon.

At the same time, artillery attacks were reported in Kfarhamam and Rachaya Al Foukhar in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Al-Akhbar newspaper confirmed that the person who was in the vehicle that was attacked by a UAV in Bazourieh was killed. According to the reports, the target was a senior official in the Hezbollah terrorist organization responsible for launching rockets at Israel.

Syrian media reported overnight Thursday that Israel carried out an air strike in the vicinity of Aleppo, in the northwest of the country.

According to the reports, the country’s air defense systems were activated in the area following the attack.

A website affiliated with the Syrian opposition reported that the strike targeted the international airport in Aleppo.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which is affiliated with the opposition and operates from London, reported that three explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

The Syrian army claimed that a number of civilians and military personnel were killed in the attack which it attributed to Israel and "terrorist organizations". The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 36 soldiers from President Bashar Al-Assad’s army were killed in the strike. Reuters reported that five members of Hezbollah were also killed in the strike.

The Syrian Center for Monitoring Human Rights also reported that a Syrian officer close to Hezbollah was killed in a car bomb explosion in the countryside of Damascus.

The officer who was eliminated was a mine and explosives engineer and was responsible for coordinating with Hezbollah and the pro-Iranian militias in southwest Damascus, on the Lebanon-Syria border, and on the border with the Golan Heights in the Quneitra area.