This week's Dvar Torah is by Rav Noam Himelstein, Former Rosh Kollel in Melbourne (2001-2004), Currently Ram and Mashgiach at Yeshivat Orayta

This Shabbat we read the third of the Four Parshiyot – Parashat Para, which details the halakhot pertaining to the purification of one who became tamei (ritually impure) from contact with the dead, through the red heifer ceremony.

Para is read prior to the month of Nissan, either to remind the people to purify themselves in preparation for the upcoming Pesach sacrifice (Rashi); or to commemorate the Jews` purification in the desert right after the erection of the Mishkan to prepare for the Pesach sacrifice that year, and it serves as a prayer that Hashem should purify us today as well (Mishnah Brura).

There are two conflicting messages that the red heifer teaches us.

"When Moshe ascended to the heavens, he heard the voice of Hashem discussing the red heifer, saying: “Eliezer, my son, says: “To qualify as a para it can be no more than two years old ...” Moshe said: “Master of the universe .... you declare a halakha in the name of a mortal?!” Hashem replied: “Moshe, a certain tzaddik is destined to arise, and he will begin his teachings with the red heifer: Rabbi Eliezer says, Para means two years old …” (Yalkut Shimoni)

Moshe is puzzled. How can the details of a Chok, a Divine ruling that seemingly defies human understanding, be stated in the name of a human?! The message is that Torah, even those areas that are challenging, is given to us as humans to interpret! This is what the famous story of the oven of achnai (Baba Metzia) conveys – it is up to us to decide halacha, even if the Divine truth may differ.

On the other hand, it is critical to respect halakha even when we do not understand it. In Parashat Beshalach, the Jews were given some Mitzvot at Mara, even before Matan Torah. "There He gave them laws and statutes". Rashi comments that these were Shabbat, Honoring ones` parents, and Para Adumah.

Rav Amital zt”l, Rosh Yeshivat Har Etzion, commented that this is a guideline for those becoming newly religious. Take upon yourself to be a Jew at least one day a week (Shabbat); appreciate that Jewish Law is not just ritual, as important as that may be, but deals with Mitzvot Bein Adam Lechaveiro (between you and your fellow man) just as much (Honoring parents); and take upon yourself a mitzvah that you may not fully understand (Para Adumah), in order to recognize that our commitment to Mitzvot is not just because we may rationally get them, but because we are simply commanded to do so.

We should attempt to understand Torah; it is given to us to study and interpret. Yet we must not allow our commitment to depend upon that. Similarly, the Mishna in Avot states: והוי מתאבק בעפר רגליהם, which can be understood to mean: Kick up dust as do wrestlers when you discuss Torah with your Rabbi – don`t automatically agree, fight it out! Say how you understand the rule! But at the end remember – you`re at the dust of their feet; we are committed even if at the end we do not understand. It is that combination that ensures the continuity of Torah.

