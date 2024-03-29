There has been an 800% increase in antisemitic attacks in Holland since the Palestinian Hamas genocidal attacks against Israelis on 7 October.

Threats and actual physical attacks have taken place by pro-Hamas, pro-Palestinian Arab hate-mongers.

Anyone in Holland who has relatives living in Israel seem to have been specifically targeted in certain instances.

The BDS Movement in Holland has been hyper-active for many years as I discovered when I delivered a talk to the Jewish Liberal Center in Amsterdam which was infiltrated by three leading members of that hate group, a group whose presence every weekend in Dam Square is evident to any tourist visiting that town.

As in most Western democratic countries, the Dutch government has been impotent to the point of aiding and abetting the anti-Semites. Outgoing Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, under whose leadership this hate atmosphere was allowed to fester, was quoted as saying that he is "very concerned that Jews are being harassed because of their background."

In fact, they are being attacked because of limp leadership such as his.

On Tuesday evening, a group of parliamentarians signed a statement complaining about "the horrifying return of Jew-hatred" to their country and politely asked the haters to "stop it."

A far-right and an Islamist party refused to sign this declaration.

Yes. In Holland they also have a growing Islamist party whose voice and threats are more powerful and effective than the combined voice of the Jewish community.

After a failed election, Holland does not even have a newly formed government and looks doomed to yet another election.

Holland seems to be a rudderless ship with deep divisions.

Hopefully, these growing expressions of open anti-Semitism will lead to more votes for Geert Wilders helping him to form a center right government to help him affirmatively clamp down on the rising atmosphere of Jew hatred in the land of tulips, windmills and wooden shoes which once welcomed Jewish refugees from the Spanish Inquisition.

Barry Shaw is senior Associate for Public Diplomacy at the Israel Institute for Strategic Studies.