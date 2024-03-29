An official resigned from the US State Department on Wednesday in protest against the Biden Administration's support for Israel in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Annelle Sheline, who worked at the State Department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor, explained her decision in an Op Ed published by CNN on Thursday in which she called America's support for Israel "horrific" and accused the Jewish State of engaging in a "genocide" in its defensive war against Hamas.

“For the past year, I worked for the office devoted to promoting human rights in the Middle East. I believe strongly in the mission and in the important work of that office. However, as a representative of a government that is directly enabling what the International Court of Justice has said could plausibly be a genocide in Gaza, such work has become almost impossible," she claimed. “Unable to serve an administration that enables such atrocities, I have decided to resign from my position at the Department of State.”

Notably, Sheline did not criticize the Hamas terrorist organization for any of its war crimes and crimes against humanity on October 7 or during the subsequent war. Nor did she criticize its genocidal ideology which calls for the annihilation of all Jewish people.

Sheline has given interviews with CNN, CNN International, and Democracy Now in the two days since her resignation.

Pro-Israel activist Michael Freund said in response to Sheline's resignation, “Good riddance to her.”

“In her column, she did not utter a single word of criticism for Hamas for the October 7 massacre or for the kidnapping and torture of Israeli children and Holocaust survivors,” he added. “The State Department will be better off without her.”

In October, another State Department official resigned in protest against the Biden Administration's support of Israel. Josh Paul resigned soon after the Hamas massacre of October 7 and before Israel responded with a ground operation in Gaza.