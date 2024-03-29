MK Gideon Sa'ar, who resigned this week from the government, revealed the offer he received and rejected to enter the War Cabinet.

"If I had committed to supporting the haredi daft law - then today I would have been a member of the War Cabinet. Of course, I refused. Our principles and values are not to be bartered," Sa'ar said in an interview to Israel Hayom.

According to him, "Many offers were made, some were not good enough alternatives to the War Cabinet, and some were the War Cabinet under conditions that I could not accept. In my opinion, I presented a legitimate demand. After all, in this government every party leader holds portfolios or they are members of the War Cabinet."

He does not hide his disappointment from how Gantz acted: "It's a fact that Gantz violated the agreement with me, and also the agreement with Eizenkot for the primaries. Ultimately, his partnership period with his former partners, Moshe 'Bogey' Ya'alon and Yair Lapid, was no longer than the partnership with me".

Sa'ar called for elections in approximately a year. "The national good is what's important to us. For me, the right thing would be to reach a broad national agreement on elections at the beginning of 2025. It would allow the continuation of the military campaign, and to ask the people's opnion immediately after. Going to elections while we are in the middle of a war is less realistic."

Sa'ar claimed that Israel is on the way to losing the war to Hamas. "If we don't change direction now, then yes. For Hamas, surviving is enough, as it will manage to rebuild its governmental and military capabilities. The goals are still achievable. A tie in this war is a loss".