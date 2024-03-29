The United States' top general said on Thursday that Israel had not received every weapon it has asked for, in part because some of it could affect the US military's readiness and there were capacity limitations, Reuters reported.

"Although we've been supporting them with capability, they've not received everything they've asked for," said General Charles Q. Brown, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, according to the report.

"Some of that is because they've asked for stuff that we either don't have the capacity to provide or not willing to provide, not right now," Brown added, while speaking at an event hosted by the Defense Writers Group.

A spokesperson for Brown later on Thursday said his comments were in reference to "a standard practice before providing military aid to any of our allies and partners."

"We assess US stockpiles and any possible impact on our own readiness to determine our ability to provide the requested aid," Navy Captain Jereal Dorsey said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

"There is no change in US policy. The United States continues to provide security assistance to our ally Israel as they defend themselves from Hamas," Dorsey added.

The US provides $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, but there have been calls on the Biden administration to cut the aid due to Israel’s war in Gaza.

So far, most of the calls to condition US aid to Israel have come from Senator Bernie Sanders, who has acknowledged that Hamas started the war but also claimed that Israel "does not have the right to wage almost total warfare against the Palestinian people."

US Vice President Kamala Harris recently made clear that the US would not create any conditions for the aid it gives to Israel. However, Politico has previously reported that Biden, Harris and other administration officials have grown increasingly willing to criticize Israel’s approach to battling Hamas.