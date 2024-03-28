IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari addressed the publication of the confession of a Hamas terrorist who admitted to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre of October 7.

During a press briefing this evening (Thursday), Hagari said, "Since the beginning of the war, the IDF has been engaged in collecting forensic and intelligence materials intended to expose to the world the extent of the war crimes committed by Hamas. We are gathering these materials together with the ISA, the Israel Police, and centralizing a comprehensive base of information that we are using to detail Hamas’ war crimes to the world."

He noted, "This content is difficult and painful, but it is our duty to expose and talk about it as part of our obligation to bring the hostages home, and as part of our duty to tell the story of the civilians, including the women whose voices will no longer be heard."

"This evening, we exposed very difficult footage from the interrogation room of Unit 504, from the interrogation of the terrorist Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Kasem, a member of the Islamic Jihad, a terrorist from the naval unit of the Islamic Jihad, who participated in the terror attack on October 7th. Kasem admits in his own words how he raped an Israeli civilian during the terror attack. He brutally and violently raped her and then shot an Israeli civilian.

"We will share and tell the world of the crimes against humanity that Hamas committed and how they acted with cruelty akin to ISIS. We will continue to publish and remind the world why our war is just and against whom we are fighting. This interrogation joins a series of testimonies and findings that attest to the cruelty and war crimes of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad. In Gaza, 134 hostages are still being held; we are very concerned about their physical and mental well-being. We will continue to act with all means, operational, intelligence, and those which will create the conditions to bring them home," the IDF spokesperson said.