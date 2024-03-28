Supreme Court justices Uzi Fogelman, Yitzhak Amit, and Noam Solberg on Thursday evening issued an interim ruling, freezing support for yeshiva students who are of age to enlist.

The freeze will take effect on April 1, when the government's interim order allowing the yeshiva students' enlistment to be delayed expires.

The government will be forbidden from transferring funds "for the students of Torah institutions who did not receive an exemption or deferral from military service," and who did not appear for enlistment since July 1, 2023, due to the government's decision.

The justices noted that the order was issued, in light of "the Attorney General's position on the illegality of transferring support monies after this time, and due to a lack of a source with any apparent authority to continue the budget, we did not see fit to order a transitional instruction."

"Institutions whose eligibility under the criteria for subsidies will be impacted by the interim order will continue receiving funds for those students who are not not under the purview of the ruling, until the end of the current school year, on August 9, 2024."