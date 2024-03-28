IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced this evening that senior Hamas commander Raad Thabet was eliminated at Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza today (Thursday).

Thabet was Hamas's head of human resources and supplies. He was eliminated by soldiers from the Navy's Shayetet 13 commando unit.

"Thabet was in the top ten of Hamas, close to Sinwar, Daf, and Issa," noted Hagari who added that the terrorist was killed during the operation at the Shifa Hospital when he, along with two other terrorists, tried to escape from the IDF soldiers into the medical institution.

He noted that in another case, in the hospital's maternity ward, three terrorists were killed in battles with Nahal Brigade soldiers.

"There were 1,250 people in Shifa Hospital, including 900 suspects - of which we identified 513 as terrorists. We still estimate that we will find out that there are more senior officials and there are more terrorists - we will get to all of them," he emphasized.

פיצוץ תוואי המנהרה שנחשפה צילום: דובר צה"ל

"Hamas is destroying the hospital, fighting inside the wards, and using explosive devices. The hospital was severely damaged by Hamas' actions," Hagari said.

He stated that in southern Gaza, a "very complex" tunnel, 2.5 kilometers long, was destroyed, which crossed between the south of the Gaza Strip and the north. The tunnel contained more than 30 tons of explosives.