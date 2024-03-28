IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, visited the Bedouin Reconnaissance Battalion (585) in the Gaza Division on Wednesday on the occasion of Ramadan, together with the Head of the Manpower Directorate and the Commander of the Gaza Division.

During the visit, LTG Halevi spoke with the battalion's commanders and soldiers and heard about their significant efforts during the war.

"From the first days [of the war], we have been meeting people from the Bedouin community, fighting together, walking side by side. People were injured, good friends, with whom we always went shoulder to shoulder into the most complex, dangerous places, in partnership, and with courage," Halevi stated.

"Our second response to this war, given that those who came to attack, as we know, did not make exceptions for those who were Muslim when they encountered them, they shot at them, and they were from the Bedouin community to our great regret, and one of our responses is to be stronger together," he added.

The Chief of Staff noted that he sees the unit as "a very very special place, that we want to develop, we want to expand, we want to strengthen, and this comes with challenges. You prove every day that anyone who enlists to become a combat soldier is a role model for all of Israel's citizens and is an example and a beacon in the Bedouin community. I know that even those who offer criticism highly appreciate your courage and your readiness. Thank you very much."