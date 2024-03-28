Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, today (Thursday) met with families of the soldiers who are being held hostage by Hamas

Netanyahu told the families at the start of the meeting: "I know that every passing day is hell for you. Your boys are our heroes, heroes of Israel."

"Just as we have returned 123 of our hostages as of today, I am committed to returning everyone, all of them. I will not leave anyone behind," he promised. "I am personally dealing with this around the clock."

According to Netanyahu, "only continuation of the forceful military pressure that we have applied, and will yet apply, will return our hostages, will return everyone. Additionally, we are holding Hamas's strategic assets. This is an additional key to freeing our sons and daughters."

"We are holding the northern Gaza Strip and Khan Yunis. We have bisected the Strip and we are preparing to enter Rafah," he noted.

"In order to return them all, it is necessary to prudently use all of these assets in the negotiations that I myself am conducting on a daily basis, in order to return them all and not just some of them," the Prime Minister concluded.