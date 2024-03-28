A terrorist details the sexual violence and rape committed in the October 7th Massacre IDF

Unit 504 of the Intelligence Directorate revealed footage on Thursday of an interrogation of a terrorist from the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, who admits to raping an Israeli woman during the massacre and murdering civilians.

The terrorist, Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Kasem, an operative of the naval force of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, was apprehended at the beginning of March by soldiers of Unit 504 who operated under the 98th Division in the Khan Yunis area.

In his interrogation, he described in precise detail the atrocities he committed: "The devil took over me, I laid her down, started undressing her, and did what I did."

The IDF Spokesperson stated: "The footage of the interrogation is further proof of the onslaught of murder and sexual violence by the terrorist organizations on October 7th, in an attempt to make the voices of those who can no longer tell be heard."