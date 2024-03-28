The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Rabbi David Lau, published an open letter to yeshiva students ahead of the end of the winter session and the beginning of the Passover break in yeshivas across the country.

The rabbi opened his letter: "The people of Israel are going through a difficult period. A bloody war is being fought in the south and the north, and painfully, the casualties are many. Many of our brothers are risking their lives and with great sacrifice are standing guard over our land and protecting the citizens of the state."

Rabbi Lau continued: "The Torah world is on the top of the public agenda. Many are encouraging and provoking the hands of enmity, hate, and polarization. This reality obligates all of us, everyone needs to think how he can do his duty in his position."

"'The Torah defends and protects' is not just a motto, it's a way of life that doesn't depend on a specific date."

In the letter, the Chief Rabbi called on the students: "The winter session is about to end and yeshivas will begin vacation. Especially during these days in light of the situation, we must strengthen our study sessions. The vacation is a time to do nothing, even then we must set permanent study times, to add the light of Torah and merits for the entire Jewish nation and to merit the soldiers who are in the difficult war.

"We must ignore all fights and provocations, to root out the hatred and polarization between us. We must search for what unifies us. The yeshiva students have the responsibility to strengthen the Torah and to increase respect for Heaven and now is the time to aim for the way of truth and peace."