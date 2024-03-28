Former Israeli Ambassador to the UN MK Danny Danon (Likud) discussed on Thursday the rift between his government and the Biden administration and claimed that it is unsure that a Trump administration would have acted any differently.

At the beginning, Danon spoke about the American abstention from vetoing the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire.

"We need to look at the calendar and understand that the US has elections in November. There is pressure. They are looking at states like Nevada and Michigan," Danon told Kol Hai radio.

Danon added that the US "wants to end the war and we want to bring back the hostages. I don't know if Trump would have acted differently, but we need to look at the Israeli interests and nothing else. If we hadn't listened to the Americans for the past few months all this may have been behind us already."

Regarding MK Gideon Sa'ar's departure from the government, Danon commented: "I'm upset that Sa'ar left the government. I supported adding him to the (War) Cabinet."