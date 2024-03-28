A suspicious aerial target was intercepted Thursday afternoon over the northern city of Tzfat - without a siren sounding prior to the interception.

According to the IDF, the interception seems to have been the successful interception of a suspicious aerial target which did not cross into Israeli territory.

The Tzfat municipality said, "The explosion which was heard throughout the city a few minutes ago is sourced in the activation of the defense systems of [military] bases in the area."

"We are in continuous contact with the Home Front Command. We emphasize that we are continuing as usual, and as of now there is no change in the directives."

Earlier on Thursday, sirens sounded in Rosh Hanikra in northern Israel, as well as in the western Galilee. Following the Rosh Hanikra siren, a missile from Lebanon landed in an open area. There were no reports of injuries or damage.