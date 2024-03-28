Security camera footage from one of the houses attacked during the October 7th massacre, which was included in the IDF compilation Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre, shows the tragedy of the Ta’asa family and the bravery of their son.

The video was captured from the cameras in their home in Netiv Ha'asarah. During the attack, Gil, the father of the family, was killed in front of his children. The children themselves were beaten by the Hamas troops, and one of them lost vision in one eye.

Their brother Or, 17, was killed that morning while on a surfing trip in Zikim.

Koren, 12, used Google Translate to attempt to negotiate with terrorists, while they shot his father two more times to ensure that he was dead.