Thursday morning reports said that gunshots were heard north of Shadmot Mehola, in the Jordan Valley.

Later reports clarified that there was no concern of a second terror attack in the Jordan Valley, following the early-morning shooting which targeted a bus and private vehicles.

However, around noon on Thursday, the IDF clarified that a suspect had ben arrested after attempting to break through a checkpoint in the area.

According to an IDF spokesperson, "A short time ago, a suspect arrived by vehicle to the Habika'a Checkpoint near Kafr Tayasir. After refusing to undergo inspection by the soldiers who were at the scene, the suspect broke through the checkpoint."

"IDF forces began to pursue the suspect, and arrested him. There were no injuries to our forces and the suspect was transferred to security forces."