Dozens of demonstrators attempted Thursday morning to block the aid trucks at the Kerem Shalom Crossing.

The demonstrators encountered a Border Police force that tried to prevent them from blocking the crossing. The protesters lit bonfires, and were then removed from the area by the police.

המחאה בכרם שלום אם תרצו

Three demonstrators who refused to disperse and interfered with police operations were arrested and taken for questioning at the police station.

The officers secured the passage of goods and hundreds of trucks of humanitarian aid supply that will enter the Gaza Strip on Thursday.

Matan Jerafi, a mission coordinator in the "Im Tirtzu" movement whose activists demonstrated at the crossing, stated: "Aid to Gaza is aid to Hamas. We must stop this!"